REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive back Elie Bouka to a two-year contract extension.

He'll stay with the green and white through 2021.

Bouka played all 18 games with the Riders last season, starting in one game. He made five tackles and one interception, along with three special teams tackles.

The Riders drafted Bouka in 2016, but he signed with the Arizona Cardinals in May of 2016. He played four games with the Riders at the end of 2017.

He spent most of 2018 with the Philadelphia Eagles and then resigned with the Riders in April.