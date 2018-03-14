

CTV Regina





National free agent defensive lineman Eddie Steele will be a part of the Saskatchewan Roughriders 2018 season.

The Riders announced on Wednesday that they would be signing Steele’s contract for the upcoming year.

Steele has played 108 career regular season games through seven CFL seasons. He previously played for the Edmonton Eskimos for four years and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for two years before joining the Roughriders.

He won his first Grey Cup in 2015 with the Eskimos.