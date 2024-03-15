Riders sign Fiesta Bowl record-holding QB Jack Coan

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the signing of Fiesta Bowl record-holding quarterback Jack Coan on Friday.

Coan played his senior U.S. collegiate season with Notre Dame, in 13 games for the Fighting Irish, earning 3,150 yards, 25 touchdowns and an 11-2 record, the Riders said.

In the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, Coan threw for a record 509 yards and five passing touchdowns.

“The New York born signal caller went viral in 2021 when he threw the game-winning touchdown against Toledo immediately after his dislocated finger was popped back into place on the sidelines,” the Riders said.

Coan also spent four seasons at the University of Wisconsin. Before transferring in the spring of 2021, Coan played in 25 games, including 18 starts picking up 3,278 passing yards and 23 touchdowns.

The Riders first of two pre-season games will be May 20 when they host Winnipeg.

Saskatchewan opens the 2024 regular season on June 8 in Edmonton.