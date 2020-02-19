REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added two former NFLers to their lineup.

Wide receiver Demarcus Ayers joins the Riders after three seasons with the Bears, Patriots and Steelers. He also spent part of 2019 with the AAF's San Antonio Commanders. He also played collegiate football with the University of Houston.

The Riders have also signed defensive lineman Pete Robertson, who spent time with the Cardinals, Redskins and Seahawks. He played four seasons with Texas Tech.