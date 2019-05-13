

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed international running back James Butler, formerly of the Oakland Raiders.

Butler spent last season with the Raiders practice squad. At 5’9” and 210 lbs, Butler rushed 699 times for 3,712 yards and 28 touchdowns in his college career, which he spent at the University of neveada before transferring to the University of Iowa for his senior year.

Previously at the University of Nevada, he was named All-Mountian West Honourable mention in 2015 and 2016, and earned Outstanding Offensive Player in 2016.