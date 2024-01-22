Riders sign kicker Brett Lauther to 3-year contract extension

The green and white’s starting three-point specialist Brett Lauther will stay with the club for another three years.

The Riders announced the 33-year-old Truro, Nova Scotia native’s re-signing on Monday.

During his five seasons in Saskatchewan, Lauther has made 203 of 242 field goal attempts, 130 of 142 converts and 14 special teams tackles.

Named the Riders’ Most Outstanding Canadian in 2018 and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2018 and 2021 – Lauther also took the title of West Division All Star in 2018 after completing 54 out of 60 field goal attempts.

The Riders note that Lauther is quite the record holder. His overall accuracy rate of 83.9 per cent is the best of any kicker in Roughrider’s history who has attempted a minimum of 100 field goals.

In 2018, his 90 per cent field goal percentage was second only to Roughrider legend and Canadian Football League (CFL) Hall of Famer Dave Ridgway (90.6 per cent, 1993).

Lauther has kicked four of the 11 longest field goals in green and white history – completing kicks from 57 and 56 yards twice.

Lauther is also a recipient of the prestigious Tom Pate Memorial Award which is presented each year to a CFL Players Association member “who demonstrates supreme sportsmanship and exemplary contributions to his team and his community.”

The Roughrider Foundation Winter Classic charity hockey game was established by Lauther. The second annual event is set for Feb. 3 in Saskatoon.