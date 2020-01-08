REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive back Nick Marshall to a one-year contract extension.

Marshall will stay with the team through the end of 2020.

This will be Marshall's third season with the Riders. In 2019, he had 39 tackles, five interceptions, one touchdown and fumble recovery.

Marshall was originally signed by the Riders in April of 2018 after a successfully college career in the U.S.