Riders sign Nick Marshall through end of 2020
Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020 2:25PM CST
Saskatchewan Roughriders' Nick Marshall, right, runs an interception as Calgary Stampeders' Richie Sindani chases him during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive back Nick Marshall to a one-year contract extension.
Marshall will stay with the team through the end of 2020.
This will be Marshall's third season with the Riders. In 2019, he had 39 tackles, five interceptions, one touchdown and fumble recovery.
Marshall was originally signed by the Riders in April of 2018 after a successfully college career in the U.S.