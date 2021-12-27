Riders sign pair of homegrown offensive linemen to extensions

REGINA -

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed offensive linemen Logan Ferland and Evan Johnson to contract extensions through the 2022 season.

Ferland appeared in all 14 regular season games for the Riders in 2021, starting 13 of those at the left guard position.

The Melfort, Sask. product played the most snaps of any Riders player last season.

The 24-year old is a product of the Regina Thunder junior football program and was signed as a territorial junior in 2019, spending that season on the Riders’ practice roster and with the Thunder.

Johnson signed with the Riders as a free agent in 2021 after playing three seasons for the Ottawa Redblacks.

The Regina product played in all 14 regular season games for the Riders at the right guard position.

As per league policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.