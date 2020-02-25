Riders sign running back Xavier Turner
CTV News Regina Published Tuesday, February 25, 2020 2:50PM CST
Arizona Cardinals running back Xavier Turner reaches out to make a catch on a pass during drills at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
REGINA -- Running back Xavier Turner will be joining the Saskatchewan Roughriders roster this year.
The Texas product has spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks prior to joining the Riders.
He played collegiate football at Tarleton State and Navarro College.