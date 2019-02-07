

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added two international linebackers to its roster.

Louy Compton, 22, signed with the Riders after spending the 2017 season at Utah State. The 6’2, 230 lb. linebacker spent last season at Florida Atlantic University as a redshirt transfer.

Deion Pierre, 23, spent four seasons at Samford University before joining the team. He registered 108 defensive tackles, four knockdowns, and an interception over the course of 44 collegiate games with Samford.

The signings come ahead of CFL free agency, which opens Feb. 12.