The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive lineman Willie Jefferson to a contract extension.

Jefferson joined the Riders in September 2016. The 27-year-old entered the CFL in 2014 with the Edmonton Eskimos and spent part of the 2016 NFL season with the Washington Redskins.

Jefferson played all 18 regular season games for the Riders last year. He was named a CFL All-Star and a West Division All-Star.

Jefferson was eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 13.