Riders snap three-game losing streak with win over Ottawa

Brett Lauther says Sunday night’s 54-yard game-winning field goal is the moment he lives for. The 32-year old Roughriders kicker split the uprights when it mattered most, in the dying seconds, to help lift his team to a 26-24 win over the Ottawa RedBlacks. It was the veteran kicker’s first successful attempt from beyond 50-yards this season.

“I can’t really compare it to anything else. I’m not going to be playing forever so I’m just trying to enjoy it. It’s an unimaginable high to be out there in front of everyone and to get a win for the guys, it is just great,” said Lauther.

Riders head coach Craig Dickenson said Lauther told him before the game that he was good for 55-yards. He likely didn’t think, at the time, he’d have to prove it. “I was upset that we couldn’t get Brett (Lauther) closer. 54 yards. That’s no gimme. Brett’s clutch but as an offence, we have to get him closer,” said quarterback Mason Fine.

The victory ended a three game losing streak for the Riders, helping them improve to 4-4 on the season.

Mason Fine engineered two touchdown drives and Brett Lauther connected on all of his field goal attempts in the victory.

The Riders employed some trickery facing a third-and-one deep in Ottawa territory to earn a fresh set of downs. Quarterback Jake Dolegala entered the game, appearing to be the holder for kicker Brett Lauther, before moving up to the line and drawing an offside. On the ensuing play, Fine handed the ball off to running back Jamal Morrow who muscled his way into the end zone for his first touchdown of the season. The Roughriders held a 7-4 lead after the first quarter.

“We started fast. Third and fourth quarter I felt like we could have put a lot more points on the board and I was frustrated at times,” said Fine, who completed 23 of 37 for 296 yards with two touchdowns.

The Riders extended their lead to 20-8 in the third quarter thanks to a dazzling over-the-shoulder catch by Shawn Bane Jr. The team’s yardage leader finished the afternoon with 6 catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. Receptions leader Jarreth Sterns hauled in all seven passes his way for 71 yards.

Brett Lauther’s third field goal of the game with 4:57 remaining in the third quarter extended Saskatchewan’s lead to 23-11. Lauther connected from 19, 24, 18 and 54 yards.

The Roughriders’ defence was extremely effective at getting to the quarterback engineering five sacks. Anthony Lanier III hit Dustin Crum three times. Pete Robertson and Charbel Daibire each got to the quarterback once.

Ottawa’s first touchdown of the game came seconds into the fourth quarter. Dolegala was attempting a quarterback sneak on a third-and-one when Thomas Schaffer forced the ball loose. Douglas Coleman scooped up the ball for the RedBlacks and dashed 45-yards into the end zone unabated to bring the RedBlacks within two points.

The RedBlacks pulled ahead with two minutes to go in the contest after a huge defensive stand on a third-and-one sneak attempt by Dolegala came up short. Lewis Ward split the uprights with 1:22 on the clock from eight-yards out to give Ottawa their second lead of the game, 24-23. In case you’re wondering, the CFL record for the shortest field goal, is seven yards.

“We have to figure out how to get a yard when we need it,” said Dickenson of his short yardage struggles. “That’ll be something we study this week. We don’t have a lot of time before facing Montreal.”

The Riders trailed by one point with just 58 seconds left. Mario Alford’s kick-off return brought the Riders to mid-field. Fine completed a pair of passes to get the team a little further down field. Brett Lauther, who hadn’t had a ton of success from beyond 50 yards, brought fans to their feet when he connected on a 54-yarder to restore the Saskatchewan lead 26-24.

“A lot of emotions. High and low. I’m proud of our team for sticking together and finding a way to win at the end,” said Fine. Sunday was Fine’s first career victory as a starting quarterback in the CFL. He said he did not have plans to celebrate by hitting the midway at the Queen City Ex.

Announced attendance was 26, 625.

The Roughriders travel to Montreal on Friday night to battle the Montreal Alouettes. Kick off is slated for 5:30 p.m.