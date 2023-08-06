Riders snap three-game losing streak with win over Ottawa

A football helmet sits on the field before CFL football action with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats playing the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina on Saturday, June 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu A football helmet sits on the field before CFL football action with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats playing the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina on Saturday, June 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener