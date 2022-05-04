Riders take eight prospects in 2022 CFL Draft

Eight prospects, including Regina Rams receiver Riley Boersma, were taken by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the 2022 CFL Draft.

With their first pick, seventh overall, the Riders selected wide receiver Samuel Emilus.

Samuel Emilus, Louisiana Tech WR is our first pick of the 2022 draft.

Emilus spent his senior collegiate season at Louisiana Tech University, playing eight games for the Bulldogs. The Montreal product recorded 17 receptions for 257 yards and three touchdowns. He also contributed on special teams, returning three kickoffs for 66 yards. Previously, Emilus played three collegiate seasons (2018-20) at the University of Massachusetts, playing in 22 games as a receiver and a returner.

Seven other prospects were picked by the green and white including U of R Rams receiver Riley Boersma, taken 72nd overall. Boersma spent four seasons with the Rams playing 19 games where he earned 39 catches for 763 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 19.6 yards per reception.

