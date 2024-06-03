Riders take field for first regular season practice

Monday marked the first on-field regular season practice for the Saskatchewan Roughriders following their final round of training camp cuts over the weekend.

One of the most notable and perhaps even shocking releases, was quarterback Mason Fine. The team ultimately chose to keep Shea Patterson as the primary backup behind Trevor Harris.

“They were pretty tight, neck and neck through the majority of camp, but we felt Shea really set himself above. That was probably the number one position we looked at with a magnifying glass so to speak. We felt we made the right decision,” head coach Corey Mace said following practice on Monday.

“Mason’s a good player. Those conversations are never easy but it’s necessary. We’re happy with the roster we put together.”

Patterson acknowledged the team has and had many talented quarterbacks and is thankful for the opportunity ahead.

“We’ve got a really special team in that room this year. I have so much respect for Mason and everything he’s done here. Three, four, years the guy grinded it out. He competed every single day. I admire that but I felt great. I’m just glad that I can really be a part of this team,” Patterson shared.

Fine played 32 games with the Riders from 2021-23. He recored 166 completions for 1,797 yards and six touchdowns. Patterson began his CFL career in Montreal in 2021, where he first met Trevor Harris.

“Aside from college [we have] similar stories as far as bouncing around earlier then finally landing in a spot. I’m excited [to be his backup]. I’ve learned so much from him. I was with him in Montreal just backing him up and learning about coverage and how to be a pro. He definitely showed me the ropes a little,” Patterson said.

The team also released veteran short yardage quarterback, Antonio Pipkin and chose to keep rookie Jack Coan as their final piece of the QB room.

“We feel very comfortable with Jack and his progression as he develops here as a quarterback on the team. He’s got a bright future,” Mace said.

Patterson originally was the team’s short yardage guy last year before they signed Pipkin later in the season. Now he is expected to take over the short yardage position once again but even joked about not having been told that yet.

“Coach Mace, he never told me that yet,” Patterson said while laughing. “But whatever it takes to win,” he added.

“Since last year since I was the fourth, third, second backup or whatever. Whichever one it is I’m always going to be ready for when my number is going to be called.”

The Riders will open the 2024 regular season on Saturday in Edmonton against the Elks, a team they went 2-1 against last season.