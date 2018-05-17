

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be holding a walk-through practice at Glenn Hall Park football field in Humboldt on June 3.

The team says the practice will run from noon until 1 p.m. They will also host a barbecue lunch at the field.

“We want to demonstrate our ongoing support for the Broncos organization and the community of Humboldt,” said Craig Reynolds, Saskatchewan Roughriders president and CEO, in a written statement. “We have been working in partnership with the Broncos’ organization since the tragedy, hoping to play a small role in assisting the team, victims, the community and entire province through this painful time by channeling the healing power of sport, and by lending the strength of Rider Nation.”

On April 6, 16 people were killed and 13 were injured when the team’s bus collided with a semi-truck on Highway 35. The team was supposed to take on the Nipawin Hawks in the SJHL playoffs.

“The Broncos are so grateful for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who have proven to be an invaluable support and resource in recent weeks,” said Kevin Garinger, president of the Humboldt Broncos. “We look forward to June 3, where we aim to bring the spirit of Rider Nation as well as an opportunity to enjoy the optimism for the exciting CFL season ahead, to all those in the community of Humboldt.”

Coaches and players will be available after practice for autographs and pictures with fans.

The Riders will also release more information about the “Humboldt Strong” home game at Mosaic Stadium on June 30.