The Saskatchewan Roughriders will find out tonight if they will host the Grey Cup in 2020.

They’re competing with bids from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Montreal Alouettes.

The announcement will be made live at 5:30 p.m.

The Grey Cup was last in Regina in 2013. The Riders beat the Tiger-Cats 45-23 at the old Mosaic Stadium.