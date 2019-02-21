Riders to learn if Grey Cup bid successful tonight
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Darian Durant hoists the cup with teammate Mike McCullough after beating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Grey Cup in Regina, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, February 21, 2019 7:55AM CST
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will find out tonight if they will host the Grey Cup in 2020.
They’re competing with bids from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Montreal Alouettes.
The announcement will be made live at 5:30 p.m.
The Grey Cup was last in Regina in 2013. The Riders beat the Tiger-Cats 45-23 at the old Mosaic Stadium.