REGINA -- Saskatchewan Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds will speak to media on Monday afternoon, following the announcement from the CFL regarding the cancellation of the 2020 season.

The league confirmed the news in a statement Monday morning.

“Our league governors decided today it is in the best long-term interests of the CFL to concentrate on the future,” Randy Ambrosie, CFL commissioner, said in a statement.

The league proposed a short season where teams would play in a bubble, as seen in the NBA.

More details will be provided this afternoon.