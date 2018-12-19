Riders trade Spencer Moore to Alouettes
Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Marcus Thigpen, centre, and Spencer Moore celebrate a touchdown against the Edmonton Eskimos during second half CFL action in Regina on November 4, 2017. The Saskatchewan Roughriders have traded Canadian fullback Spencer Moore to the Montreal Alouettes for a conditional eighth-round draft pick. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor)
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, December 19, 2018 10:12AM CST
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have traded Spencer Moore to the Montreal Alouettes.
The Riders will receive a conditional pick in the 2020 draft in return.
Moore, a fullback from Hamilton, played 81 regular season games in six seasons with the Riders. He was drafted by the team in 2013 and was part of the team’s Grey Cup championship that year.
The Riders also signed defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy to a one-year contract extension. Purifoy joined the team from the Ottawa Redblacks in August.