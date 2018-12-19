

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Roughriders have traded Spencer Moore to the Montreal Alouettes.

The Riders will receive a conditional pick in the 2020 draft in return.

Moore, a fullback from Hamilton, played 81 regular season games in six seasons with the Riders. He was drafted by the team in 2013 and was part of the team’s Grey Cup championship that year.

The Riders also signed defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy to a one-year contract extension. Purifoy joined the team from the Ottawa Redblacks in August.