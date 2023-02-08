Riders trying to lock down key players ahead of free agency
Canadian Football League (CFL) free agency is less than a week away and the Saskatchewan Roughriders are using these final few days during the league’s ‘negotiation period’ to try and lock down some key players.
On Tuesday, it was announced Larry Dean would return to the green and white. The linebacker signed a one-year contract extension. He finished second in the CFL with 108 tackles in the 2022 season.
Another name that has garnered some major attention is quarterback Trevor Harris after TSN insider Farhan Lahlji took to Twitter on Monday.
Harris, 36, completed 71.6 per cent of passes in 2022 for 4,157 yards with the Montreal Alouettes.
The team also signed defensive lineman Christian Albright. Albright was an undrafted free agent in 2022 and attended training camp with the Chicago Bears.
After it was reported defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II would test the waters of free agency, the rumours were quickly put to rest when the American signed a one year contract extension with the Riders this week.
Now the team will be left with the task of trying to lock down the CFL-leading tackler of the 2022 season, Darnell Sankey.
The middle linebacker is known to be a powerhouse. He recorded 98 tackles with the Calgary Stampeders in 2021.
However, an area the Riders will need to take a big leap in after a dismal performance in 2022 is their offensive line.
With key players like Derek Dennis [CGY] and Drew Desjarlais [OTT] already signed amongst the league, the number of offensive lineman on the market will be limited.
It comes as the Roughriders announce their overhaul of staff on Tuesday. The team announced former Rider, Drew Tate, has returned to the club but this time as the team’s receivers coach. Tate retired from the CFL in 2018 and has served as a coach in both the collegiate and professional ranks.
Anthony Vitale will take over as the team’s offensive line coach. Vitale joins the Riders after spending the 2022 season as the Edmonton Elks’ offensive line coach. He has spent some time with the green and white as a guest coach in training camp from 2017-2019.
Defensive coordinator Jason Shivers, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kelly Jeffrey joined the staff back in December.
Special team coordinator Kent Maugeri, and assistant coaches Deion Melvin and Marcus Kline will round out the rest of the coaching staff.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 2 children dead, 6 injured after city bus crashes into daycare in Montreal suburb Laval, driver arrested
Two children are dead and six others are injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning. The driver of the bus, a 51-year-old man, has been arrested and faces charges of homicide and dangerous driving, police say.
Bank of Canada releases details on interest rate decision for the first time
The Bank of Canada released a summary of its Governing Council meetings on Wednesday, providing the public and financial institutions with more insight into the central bank’s decision to raise its key interest rate on Jan. 25.
DEVELOPING | Netflix Canada begins password sharing crackdown
Netflix Canada says it will begin notifying subscribers Wednesday about new limitations around password sharing outside their households.
Awkward moment or conscious message? Political experts weigh in on Danielle Smith-Justin Trudeau handshake
An 'awkward' attempt at a handshake between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and the prime minister Tuesday is another example of leaders from the western province hesitating before shaking Justin Trudeau's hand, say political experts.
How much Canadians have fallen behind amid high inflation and who's hurting the most
Inflation has eroded purchasing power for many Canadians, but the experience with rapidly rising prices has been far from uniform.
Mama's boys: Killer whale mothers sacrifice for sons into their adulthood, new study shows
The sacrifices female killer whales continue to make for their sons well after they are weaned is negatively affecting their reproductive health, according to new scientific research.
Turkiye-Syria earthquake: How to give to rescue and recovery efforts
In the aftermath of the deadly earthquake that struck Syria and Turkiye, Canadians are donating money and supplies to rescue and relief efforts there. CTVNews.ca rounds up ways you can contribute to charities based in Canada and abroad.
'Crypto king' associate operated parallel Ponzi scheme while living lavish lifestyle, court documents allege
An associate of Ontario’s self-described “crypto king” was operating his own fraud scam parallel to the multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme, court documents allege.
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man accused of killing his wife appears in court
A man accused of killing his wife made his first court appearance on Wednesday.
-
Saskatoon city councillor cancels event due to threatening phone calls and emails
Saskatoon's Ward 3 city councillor David Kirton decided to cancel his “Coffee with the Councillor” event scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Confederation Mall because of what he calls threatening phone calls and emails which became a “cause for concern”.
-
Saskatchewan underestimated need for rapid tests during fourth wave, emails indicate
Saskatchewan underestimated how many rapid antigen tests were needed during the height of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, while also touting the tests as a key part of its plan to halt transmission of the virus, internal emails indicate.
Winnipeg
-
How Manitobans can help victims of the devastating earthquakes in Turkiye, Syria
Manitoba’s Islamic community is mobilizing to help after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake-ravaged areas of Turkiye and Syria early Monday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 children dead, 6 injured after city bus crashes into daycare in Montreal suburb Laval, driver arrested
Two children are dead and six others are injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning. The driver of the bus, a 51-year-old man, has been arrested and faces charges of homicide and dangerous driving, police say.
-
Njegovan will be able to support Team Lawes at Scotties while on pregnancy leave
Team Lawes vice Selena Njegovan will be able to serve in a support role at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts after all despite initially being told she'd have limited access on site while on pregnancy leave.
Calgary
-
Calgary police shoot suspect in northwest neighbourhood of Highwood
The Calgary Police Service asked residents of a northwest neighbourhood to shelter in their homes as officers responded to a situation Wednesday morning involving a firearm.
-
Alberta announces grant expansion to help low-income nursing students
The provincial government has announced $8.5-million in funding to assist low-income nursing students.
-
Electric vehicle pilot offers Alberta Fortis customers $150 to test power grid
If you're a FortisAlberta customer who owns an electric vehicle, the company is looking for your help with a pilot program that will test the limits of Alberta's electrical infrastructure.
Edmonton
-
Alberta announces grant expansion to help low-income nursing students
The provincial government has announced $8.5-million in funding to assist low-income nursing students.
-
Alberta to pilot oil and gas royalty breaks for legally required well cleanup
The Alberta government is moving ahead with a plan that would give oil and gas companies a tax break for meeting their legal obligations to clean up old well sites, inviting a select group of landowner organizations to a meeting to discuss a pilot project.
-
Awkward moment or conscious message? Political experts weigh in on Danielle Smith-Justin Trudeau handshake
An 'awkward' attempt at a handshake between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and the prime minister Tuesday is another example of leaders from the western province hesitating before shaking Justin Trudeau's hand, say political experts.
Toronto
-
Toronto father watches in horror on phone app as intruders barge into house with child home alone
A Toronto father was working Saturday afternoon when he got a notification from an app connected to his home security system. And what he saw on his phone was every parent's worst nightmare.
-
'Crypto king' associate operated parallel Ponzi scheme while living lavish lifestyle, court documents allege
An associate of Ontario’s self-described “crypto king” was operating his own fraud scam parallel to the multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme, court documents allege.
-
Two teens denied bail in fatal 'swarming' of Toronto homeless man
Two teens accused in the fatal swarming-style stabbing of a Toronto homeless man were denied bail on Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 children dead, 6 injured after city bus crashes into daycare in Montreal suburb Laval, driver arrested
Two children are dead and six others are injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning. The driver of the bus, a 51-year-old man, has been arrested and faces charges of homicide and dangerous driving, police say.
-
Ottawa physiotherapist, 35, identified as victim of suspicious death
The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating the death of a 35-year-old man in the city's east end.
-
Supporters greatly outnumber protesters at drag storytime event at Ottawa's NAC
A large group of Ottawa residents came out Wednesday to support a drag storytime event at the National Arts Centre, outnumbering protesters who were in opposition.
Vancouver
-
B.C. labour outlook forecasts 1M job openings over next decade
The latest B.C. Labour Market Outlook forecasts employment in the province will reach 3.1 million jobs by 2032 – half a million more than there were last year.
-
'Someone needs to be accountable': B.C. woman speaks out against ICBC's no-fault insurance
A woman who was seriously injured in a head-on collision last summer is speaking out against ICBC's no-fault policy, arguing it penalizes the victims of accidents.
-
Parking lot campers evicted from Vancouver beach after occupying spaces for months
Months after threatening action, Vancouver’s park board has evicted campervans and motorhomes parked illegally at a beach on the city’s west side.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 children dead, 6 injured after city bus crashes into daycare in Montreal suburb Laval, driver arrested
Two children are dead and six others are injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning. The driver of the bus, a 51-year-old man, has been arrested and faces charges of homicide and dangerous driving, police say.
-
Suspected arson at Montreal bar forces evacuation, witnesses heard glass breaking: police
Police are investigating after a bar in Montreal North appears to have been the scene of an arson early Wednesday morning. There were no reported injuries, but the flames seriously damaged the building and forced residents upstairs to evacuate temporarily.
-
Quebec organ donors increase threefold after 'steep rise' in donations from MAID patients
The number of organ donors in Quebec has increase threefold in the past five years, according to Transplant Quebec, which also reported a “steep” rise in donations coming from patients opting for medical assistance in dying (MAID). Canada’s MAID process allows patients with certain irremediable conditions to end their own life with the help of a physician or nurse. Since the law was passed in 2016, over 30,000 people have sought the process as of 2022, when the last federal report was published.
Vancouver Island
-
Coastal erosion is unearthing ancestral bones on this B.C. Gulf Island
A walk past a cemetery can conjure many emotions – sadness, fear and finality. But rarely does it conjure the idea of actually seeing a deceased loved one again. On British Columbia's Gabriola Island, however, coastal erosion is unearthing more than just memories.
-
Tofino restaurant destroyed by fire to open new location at nearby resort
A popular Tofino, B.C., restaurant that was destroyed by fire shortly before Christmas is poised to open a new location in the comings weeks.
-
B.C. mother to run across province, hold rallies on overdose crisis after son's death
A Victoria woman whose son died of a toxic drug overdose last year will be running across the province this spring calling for a faster response from the province and to connect local community members with resources.
Atlantic
-
N.S. health care funds should address staffing shortages and primary care needs
Doctors and nurses in Nova Scotia say new federal money for health care must be spent on primary care and increasing staffing levels.
-
Sandeson murder trial: Crown questions accused about fatal shooting in Halifax
There was drama in a Halifax courtroom Wednesday as a Crown prosecutor tried to poke holes in the alibi of a former medical school student who is claiming self-defence in the shooting death of another student during a drug deal.
-
Former supply teacher charged with sexual assault after alleged incident at N.B. school; RCMP seek other possible victims
Police say a man from Moncton, N.B., who was previously charged for allegedly videotaping children at pools in Fredericton is now facing sex charges after an alleged incident at a school where he was a supply teacher.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Who will win this new home? Watch the live draw Wednesday at 2 p.m.
The wait is almost over for ticketholders in the latest Canadian Hard of Hearing Association's Ultimate Dream Home Draw as Pure Country Sudbury morning show hosts get ready to pull the names of the prize winners.
-
Police investigating fatal fire near Blind River
A body was found after a suspicious structure fire near Blind River, east of Sault Ste. Marie, on Monday morning, police say.
-
Sudbury police arrest one break-in suspect, second still at large
Sudbury police continue to investigate a commercial break-in that happened Tuesday night and have one of two suspects in custody.
Kitchener
-
Community honours Karen Cunningham with a memorial as Woodstock police investigate her 'suspicious' death
A memorial has been set up in the area where 30-year-old Karen Cunningham’s body was found, as police in Woodstock continue to investigate her death as “suspicious” in nature.
-
Suspect in Conestoga Mall robbery found dead in Toronto
Waterloo regional police say one of the suspects in an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall last week has been located dead.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 children dead, 6 injured after city bus crashes into daycare in Montreal suburb Laval, driver arrested
Two children are dead and six others are injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning. The driver of the bus, a 51-year-old man, has been arrested and faces charges of homicide and dangerous driving, police say.