Riders welcome back veteran receivers after struggling on offence

Saskatchewan Roughrider’s veteran receivers Brayden Lenius and Jake Wieneke both participated in practice on Tuesday. The two are coming off the team’s six game injured list.

“I feel really good. I kind of kept [myself] preparing like I was still playing and that really did help me to come out here and play fast and keep it kind of like I didn’t skip a beat so I felt really good today,” said Lenius.

Lenius has not suited up for a game in the regular season after he suffered a lacerated kidney in the Riders’ pre-season matchup in Winnipeg.

“I had some internal bleeding. I went to the bathroom after the game and it was all blood so I had to go to the ER. The doctor said I’ve healed the fastest kidney he’s ever seen so that was a great thing,” explained Lenius – who originally was told his injury could keep him out as long as three months.

As for Wieneke, he suffered a knee injury in week 3’s matchup against the Calgary Stampeders.

“We haven’t been out there together [myself and Lenius] since the second pre-season game so our lockers are together and everything. We were both coming out to practice together [today] and we both just had a big smile on our face. Excited for the opportunity and to be out there together,” said Wieneke.

“It’s great to have those guys back. They were running around today with fresh legs looking good. It’s just great having those big body guys out there and hopefully they can make some plays for us,” said quarterback, Mason Fine.

The Riders will need the help of their offence this week as they take on the undefeated Toronto Argonauts and following their slow performance in B.C. where the team failed to score a single touchdown.

“The defence wasn’t too much for me. I think I was seeing what they were trying to take away, what they were trying to do so the game was coming to me. It’s just getting those reps and getting more confident leading this team,” said Fine.

It was Fine’s first game taking over as the starter since Trevor Harris’s injury.

“We still haven’t gotten into, in my opinion, a real good rhythm. We’re still lacking a little bit of continuity. Hopefully with Jake back, with Peter [Godber] back, we are hoping to get the same crew out there a couple weeks in a row,” said head coach, Craig Dickenson.

Dickenson was referring to veteran offensive lineman Peter Godber who has not played since week 3 due to a hand injury.

Another receiver who suited up for his first practice of the season was Kian Schaffer-Baker. However he was limited and Dickenson said it is expected Schaffer-Baker to return around Labour Day.

But as three faces made a splash on Tuesday, three were absent. Receivers Tevin Jones (illness), Mitch Picton (head), and Kendall Watson (ribs) did not participate.

However Dickenson is optimistic about their return.

“We feel like none of them are long term,” said Dickenson.

“So we’re hoping to have to make some tough decisions at the end of the week based on healthy guys playing and choosing the best lineup.”