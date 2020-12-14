REGINA -- The Riders will be spending less than the salary cap on player contracts in 2020.

General Manager Jeremy O’Day revealed that he’s been given instructions from Saskatchewan Roughriders President CEO and President Craig Reynolds to reduce spending on play salaries.

“My directive from our president Craig is that we’ll be spending less than we did in 2020,” said O’Day on Monday. “I don’t think it’s a terrible ask from our organization, with what the impact the pandemic has had on our organization. Let’s face it, it’s not just the players that are being impacted, the coaches and the staff have all been impacted as well.”

O’Day has been in the GM role since 2019, but has been involved with the organization since 2011. He says they’ve never been required tos reduce player salaries below the salary cap before, “this is the first time that I’ve been directed that we have to spend less on player salaries.”

In June, the Riders revealed the organization lost just over $200,000 in 2019-20. That was in a year that saw the CFL organization play football. When asked about the economic outlook in June regarding the pandemic, Reynolds said “this is the biggest financial crisis the Riders have faced in 110 years.” Now all members of the organization will pay the price in their salaries.

“Everyone that we’ve spoken to understand that and they’re all committed to helping us out so they’d been positive conversations.”

Along with Craig Dickenson, the Riders announced the Head Coach and O’Day have been signed to two-year contract extensions.

The Riders also announced their coaching staff for 2021, and with the exception of running backs coach Tim Prinsen, is the same group as 2020.

“It just wasn’t financially possible for us to keep all 11 coming back. So we were impacted,” revealed O’Day.

O’Day and Dickenson will be working together with the Riders through to 2023, offering continuity for the organization.

“I think that it just means that Craig Reynolds believes in me, and I believe in Craig Dickenson.”