Saskatchewan Roughriders' running back William Powell has been named one of the CFL's top performers this week.

Powell scored three touchdowns in the Riders' 45-18 victory over the B.C. Lions last weekend.

Hamilton defensive back Jumal Rolle and B.C. receiver Ryan Lankford were also named top performers for Week 7.

The Riders take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday night.

With files from The Canadian Press