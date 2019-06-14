Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Zack Evans had a special visitor at Thursday’s season opener in Hamilton.

I am so happy I got to meet Michael and the whole fam tonight! I’m glad he loves his new personalized stuffy �� #UniteInGreen #RiderNation #DoIt4TheKids @sskroughriders @CFL https://t.co/xCqRrhdeyk — Zack Evans (@ZEvans92) June 14, 2019

The young fan, Michael, was gifted a Riders teddy by Evans after an exchange on twitter about how the young boy had lost a beloved Riders stuffed animal.

In a video posted on Twitter by Evans, the boy’s family is seen handing Evans a container. Evans later confirmed that the container was full of pierogis.