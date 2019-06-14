Riders Zack Evans gifted perogies from young fan
Zack Evan (left) greeting a young fan (right) who lost his Riders stuffy, and was gifted a new one by Evans. (Source: @MoBay_LA)
Published Friday, June 14, 2019 11:07AM CST
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Zack Evans had a special visitor at Thursday’s season opener in Hamilton.
The young fan, Michael, was gifted a Riders teddy by Evans after an exchange on twitter about how the young boy had lost a beloved Riders stuffed animal.
In a video posted on Twitter by Evans, the boy’s family is seen handing Evans a container. Evans later confirmed that the container was full of pierogis.