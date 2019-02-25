

CTV Regina





City councillors are expected to vote on the vehicle-for-hire bylaw at Monday night’s council meeting.

Regulations were approved at last month’s council meeting and a bylaw was drawn up for final approval.

The province announced ridesharing legislation in December. Municipalities are responsible for licensing drivers and companies.

Council has asked for a report to be prepared one year after ridesharing comes to Regina to see how the service is working.

City council will also look at a dedicated airport route at Monday night’s meeting. Councillors are also asking for a public inquiry into the Brandt building on Wascana property.

CTV's Cole Davenport is at Monday night's council meeting