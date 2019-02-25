Ridesharing bylaw approval expected at tonight’s city council meeting
Regina city council hears delegations about the 2019 city budget. (COLE DAVENPORT/CTV REGINA)
CTV Regina
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 8:46AM CST
City councillors are expected to vote on the vehicle-for-hire bylaw at Monday night’s council meeting.
Regulations were approved at last month’s council meeting and a bylaw was drawn up for final approval.
The province announced ridesharing legislation in December. Municipalities are responsible for licensing drivers and companies.
Council has asked for a report to be prepared one year after ridesharing comes to Regina to see how the service is working.
City council will also look at a dedicated airport route at Monday night’s meeting. Councillors are also asking for a public inquiry into the Brandt building on Wascana property.
CTV's Cole Davenport is at Monday night's council meeting