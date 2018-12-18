

CTV Regina





After Saskatoon city council approved its ridesharing bylaw on Monday night, the Queen City could see companies like Uber and Lyft operating early next year.

The province approved ridesharing regulations in early December and the regulations came into place on Dec. 14. Municipalities are responsible for companies and drivers will operate.

“We have a report coming early next year,” Regina Mayor Michael Fougere told reporters after Monday night’s council meeting. “We’re doing our evaluation to decide this. It’s a bit different than Saskatoon, but we’re pretty close to coming back with a report in January on this.”

According to provincial regulations, drivers will need to hold a commercial licence or a Class 5 licence with certain conditions. They will also need a yearly vehicle inspection and criminal record check to continue providing ridesharing services.