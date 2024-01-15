Right now in Saskatchewan, frostbite can happen in minutes. Here's how to spot it and what to do.

With wind chill values still in the -40 C to -50 C range, frostbite can set in in less than 10 minutes on exposed skin, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says there are a few telltale signs if someone believes they have been impacted.

FROSTBITE

According to the SHA, some of the most common and first signs of frostbite are numbness or no sensation in the affected area.

Waxy skin that appears white and is hard to the touch are also common signs, the SHA said.

Medical attention should be sought out as soon as possible as severe frostbite can result in amputation, the SHA says.

“Do not rub or massage the area. Warm the area gradually, use body heat or warm water and ensure the affected area remains warm,” the SHA said in a post on X.

HYPOTHERMIA

With hypothermia, the SGA said signs can include shivering, confusion and a loss of muscular control.

Medical attention should be provided as soon as possible, the affected person should be moved to a warm indoor location and all wet clothing should be removed, the SHA says.

“Warm the person gradually and slowly using available sources of heat.”

FROSTNIP

Different from frostbite, frostnip will show with skin appearing yellowish or white, but remains soft to the touch, the SHA said.

A painful or tingling and burning sensation in the affected area could also be felt.

The SHA says the affected area should be warmed gradually using body heat such as a warm hand, warm water would also suffice, the SGA says.

TRAVELLING

If heading out onto the highways in the cold the SHA recommends people always have a fully charged phone, full winter clothing inside the vehicle for every passenger and an emergency kit.

Telling someone when and where you are going is also important as is checking weather and road conditions before leaving.

Current road conditions in Saskatchewan can be seen on the Highway Hotline.