Ring Road crash leaves 1 dead, another injured: Regina police

One man is dead and an 18-year-old woman was injured following a crash on Ring Road Wednesday that closed the roadway for several hours.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said it responded to Ring Road between Wascana Parkway and Albert Street around 1:18 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a black Ford truck in the ditch south of the eastbound lanes near a fallen street light.

Police found a man trapped inside the truck who was later confirmed dead by EMS. His next of kin have been notified. RPS is not releasing his identity at this time.

An 18-year-old woman, the driver of a white Ford Taurus, was lying on the ground when officers arrived on scene. She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A Honda SUV was found in the ditch between the eastbound and westbound lanes, but none of its occupants were injured, according to RPS.

Following initial investigation, police said it appears the Taurus was travelling westbound on Ring Road when the vehicle crossed through the ditch and collided with the truck travelling eastbound.

The force of the collision pushed the truck back into the ditch south of the eastbound lanes, police said.

RPS noted the direction of the two vehicles was mixed up in their initial communications about the incident on Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or contact Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).