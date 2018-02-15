

CTV Regina





Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said it is time to improve the problematic train crossing at Ring Road north at his annual State of the City address on Thursday.

The crossing has been causing headaches for drivers on Ring Road for decades. The city was also reminded of the dangers of the crossing earlier this month after a major crash between a train and a semi.

“I think it’s time we looked at this,” Fougere told reporters after the address. “There’s lots of frustration by motorists, there’s lots of issues with accidents that happen. We didn’t have anybody hurt at the last accident – where the truck hit the train and took out all the signal equipment. It’s dangerous. Our council believes, our administration believes it’s time to look at what’s the feasibility, what’s the cost to do that.”

It’s not yet known what a Ring Road overpass might cost. But, the mayor doesn’t want city taxpayers to pay the full price. If the project goes ahead, Fougere plans to contact the provincial and federal governments for financial assistance.

The address also focused on progress made over the past year in the Queen City and looked ahead to what lies ahead for the community.

With files from CTV Regina's Wayne Mantyka