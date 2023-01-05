Rink on Wascana open to the public

The rink on Wascana Lake located in front of the Legislative Building is open once again to the public.

“This is the second year that we’ve had it at this location and second year with the boards,” said Jenna Schroeder, Executive Director of the Provincial Capital Commission.

Skating on Wascana Lake is a long-standing tradition in Regina. However, the rink has had to overcome some challenges and adaptations over the years.

Schroeder said they previously had a rink elsewhere on the lake but there were questions about safety.

“With the lake being deepened a number of years ago and adding in variation systems, it’s just not safe to have skating everywhere on the lake. So that’s why we have a dedicated area where we know the ice is thick enough,” she said.

The rink will play a part in this year’s Frost Festival, which is taking place from Feb. 3 to Feb. 12.

“Wascana Centre is one of the hubs where we’re going to have a lot of activity here. There’s going to be dog sledding, the rink, we’ve got the warming shack, there’s going to be a larger tent, and some fire pits,” said Schroeder.

The rink is open to the public every day from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. The warming shack is open 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. There are also lights and washroom facilities.