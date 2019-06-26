

Hours spent on the highway could have a big payoff for the Regina Riots youngest player.

Seventeen-year-old Shanelle Rioux will face off with her team against the Saskatoon Valkyries for the Western Women’s CFL title.

“My coach knew Amy, our QB now, and brought her over to come see me before the game and she talked to me about the team, I had no idea about it. She was asking me how long I was playing, I was like this is my third year. She was like same as me, like we'd been playing the same amount of years. Ever since then I was waiting until I was old enough to play,” Rioux said.

The rookie has been playing the game for over decade, but faced a logistical problem with joining the Regina team.

She lives in Estevan, where she played quarterback for the boys football team.

"I probably spent about 80 per cent of my effort trying to figure out how the logistics would work for something like this,” Riot head coach Morgan Bunce said. “Working with her parents ensuring that they're confident she could travel, two hour drive every night, and just trying to work missing a practice here and there and just making sure the schedule worked.”

The biggest selling point for Rioux was getting to play with women for the first time in her life

“It was a completely different atmosphere than I’ve ever played in,” she said. “Boys it’s usually just keeping up and learning to take a hit. Here I can excel and catch a ball and actually go somewhere with it instead of getting hit immediately, so it was a little more hopeful.”

Rioux will face a significant test as the Riot attempt to defend their back to back championship titles.

“She'll be a detailed part of our playbook,” Bunce said. “We'll be leveraging her on specific plays but we'll definitely be leveraging our strengths which are some of our feature receivers and Shanelle will compliment them.”

Rioux will try to win her first, and the Riots fourth WWCFL title, this Saturday.