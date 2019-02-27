Regina police are once again reminding the public to take steps towards vehicle theft prevention.

The renewed call comes after newly released crime statistics for December 2018 and January 2019 continued to show a general increase in stolen cars in the city.

Chief Evan Bray says although his police force is working on apprehending suspects and options for preventing theft, much of what can be done is left up to the property owners.

“Ultimately, it’s not about blaming the victim,” Chief Bray told reporters following a Board of Police Commissioners meeting Wednesday. “Because we will continue to arrest and hold the offenders accountable, I can guarantee you that and we do a very good job of that. But there’s things people can do to lower the likelihood that their car or vehicle is going to be stolen, and that greatly increases community safety.”

Police say one of the major factors in many of the thefts is that vehicles were left running, unlocked and unattended.

During the meeting, Bray said the intent behind car theft has also changed in recent years from primarily joyriding to offenders using the cars in other crimes.

“They’re a real cause of concern,” Bray said. “These cars are being stolen and used in the commission of other offences, so it’s not just a matter of driving from point A to point B in the city.”

“In almost all cases, (offenders are) people that are either vulnerable because they’re suffering with an addiction problem, so they’re putting themselves in a situation where they’re trying to fuel that addiction, or they’re people that are having other interactions with the law from other crimes that are being committed.”

Over the winter months, police encourage the public to use some sort of anti-theft device like a club when warming up a vehicle if remote start isn’t an option.