REGINA -- The risk of COVID-19 remains low in Saskatchewan, and the Ministry of Health says there are still no confirmed cases in the province.

However, the ministry says it's still monitoring the illness closely as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise worldwide.

“With COVID-19 transmission occurring in many countries, Saskatchewan will be expanding testing criteria and increasing surveillance,” Saskatchewan Health’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said in a news release. “Testing is important to ensure the healthcare system has the best possible information to ensure our facilities and staff are prepared for any cases that present in the province. The most recent science indicates that 80 per cent of individuals who contract COVID-19 will experience only mild symptoms and will recover in their homes. Protecting yourself from transmission and planning to stay home if you become sick will allow the healthcare system to focus on the most severe cases.”

The Ministry of Health recommends washing your hands, not touching surfaces before touching your face, using a tissue to cough and sneeze, and staying home if you are sick.

The ministry also says it has a pandemic preparedness plan to address coronavirus, including updated guidance for care providers, enhanced testing capabilities at the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory, reviewing acute care capacity and contingency planning and ensuring necessary personal protective equipment.

Anyone who has visited an area at-risk for the coronavirus is encouraged to self-isolate for 14 days.