Risk remains low for Coronavirus in Sask., Ministry of Health says
In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The government has made plans to release urgent funds to the research community to study the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-CDC via AP, File
REGINA -- According to the Ministry of Health, there are still no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Saskatchewan.
The Ministry says that the risk is low in Saskatchewan, but the best way a person can protect themselves is to be informed with evidence-based information.
“While the risk to residents in Saskatchewan remains low, we are working closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada on preparedness, procedures and reporting to quickly identify and manage any cases that present for care,” Saskatchewan Ministry of Health’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said.
Information for the public and healthcare providers is available here.