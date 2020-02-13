REGINA -- According to the Ministry of Health, there are still no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Saskatchewan.

The Ministry says that the risk is low in Saskatchewan, but the best way a person can protect themselves is to be informed with evidence-based information.

“While the risk to residents in Saskatchewan remains low, we are working closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada on preparedness, procedures and reporting to quickly identify and manage any cases that present for care,” Saskatchewan Ministry of Health’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said.

Information for the public and healthcare providers is available here.