RM of Edenwold holding highly anticipated town hall over compost site

The Rural Municipality of Edenwold is holding a highly anticipated town hall over a proposed compost facility near the town of Pilot Butte.

The event – concerning the proposed EverGen Compost Facility on Range Road 2185 in the RM of Edenwold – will provide a public forum where residents can voice their concerns over the controversial project.

The meeting is set to run from 6:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Emerald Park Fire Hall.

The proposed facility – located 1.6 kilometres from Pilot Butte – would receive compost from the City of Regina.

Concerns from local residents include increased traffic on Highway 46, rodent issues that comes with compost, the smell from the facility and the fact that the proposed location is sitting on top of the town’s aquifer.

Many Pilot Butte residents expressed concerns that they weren’t notified of the decision to build the facility until shovels were already in the ground.

“We are committed to working with everyone – the ratepayers, the business owners, and the council of Pilot Butte to ensure that all your voices are heard,” Lisa Peters, councillor for division one of the RM of Edenwold told CTV News in late July.

“Anyone can attend and verbal submissions will be heard. If you can't attend and you would like your voice heard, we want to hear from you. So please submit a written submission in advance and our council will see those."

Since Pilot Butte's last meeting, residents have submitted formal requests to the RM discuss the matter further, and many will be sharing these submissions at the town hall, including Yvonne Hanna-Potter.

“There’s still so many concerns about the aquifer being right underneath it," she said. "The aquifer is deemed at its highest level of vulnerability, to put something like that on top is taking a big risk.”

The town hall is expected to start at 6:30 p.m.