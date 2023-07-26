RM of Edenwold to hold public forum over compost facility

The concerns of residents in Pilot Butte seem to have been heard by the RM of Edenwold, as the municipal authority has decided to hold a public forum over the construction of a compost facility that has turned into a contentious issue.

“The RM has heard the concerns of a recent open house, both at the RM office as well as a public forum in Pilot Butte,” Lisa Peters, councillor for division one of the RM of Edenwold told CTV News.

“We are committed to working with everyone – the ratepayers, the business owners, and the council of Pilot Butte to ensure that all your voices are heard.”

According to Peters, the RM of Edenwold met on Tuesday and decided to change the zoning designation of the proposed compost site from “permitted” to “discretionary.”

The change will also see a public forum be held at the RM of Edenwold – where residents can voice their concerns.

“Anyone can attend and verbal submissions will be heard. If you can't attend and you would like your voice heard, we want to hear from you. So please submit a written submission in advance and our council will see those,” Peters added.

“So we hope to hear from you and please – we want your voices heard.”

The forum is scheduled for Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m.