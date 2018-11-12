

The RM of McKillop is working towards resolving a tax dispute earlier this year.

It follows a decision in the summer to double property taxes on some cottages. The owners forced a referendum to give them more representation on council.

The RM is required to implement that change as soon as possible — and the province says the RM must follow through.

The RM is expected to hold a public meeting later this month which could see a plan unveiled to roll back taxes.