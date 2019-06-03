

CTV Regina





A councillor from the RM of Moose Jaw was killed in a plane crash in Alberta over the weekend.

Jim Wilk was piloting a plane that crashed after takeoff near Medicine Hat, Alta., CTV News has confirmed.

The plane left Medicine Hat around 10 p.m. Saturday. When it didn’t arrive at its expected time 90 minutes later, the victims’ families notified authorities.

All three people on the plane were killed in the crash, including former Saskatoon Hilltops football player Justin Filteau.

The plane was found Sunday morning in Irvine, Alta., about 30 kilometres east of Medicine Hat.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

With files from The Canadian Press