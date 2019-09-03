Regina motorists are almost through the construction season, but that doesn’t mean it's come to an end just yet.

Some projects are continuing through the end of September and others are just getting started this week.

The Wascana Creek bridge construction on the Ring Road has been ongoing throughout the summer, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

The project, which includes new foundations, concrete decks and safety barriers, is progressing on time and is expected to be complete by the end of October.

Winnipeg Street from Second Avenue North to Fifth Avenue North will be closed for the next three weeks as city crews work on connecting the new Transit Fleet Maintenance Facility to the water and sewer systems.

Work on the Regina Bypass has closed down the Tower Road intersection on the eastside of the city.

“We’re doing some regrading, repaving to get ready for the installation of a set of traffic signals,” said Chris Koop, Off Road Works Project Manager with the Regina Bypass. “Traffic signal work will be going for the next approximately three weeks and we’ll be ready to turn on the signals by mid-October, coming into the end of October.”

The work will include running underground wiring and building foundations for the traffic signals, as well as working out the timing of the lights.

No additional turning lanes will be added to the intersection, but once completed drivers will be able to make the same turns as before.

Another project in connection with the Regina Bypass will start Wednesday morning, as Pinkie Road will be closing at Ninth Avenue North.

There will be intersection changes made due to the bypass. The work is expected to take six weeks and during that time, traffic will be detoured down Fairway Road and Sherwood Drive.