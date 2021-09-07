REGINA -- A Regina man is facing $690 in fines following a road rage incident that lead him to the Regina Police Service.

According to Regina police’s Const. Mike ‘Hawkeye’ Seel, a vehicle was closely following someone who had reported the incident to police. The complainant said the driver was tailing them and flashing their brights.

Last night my partner and I were dispatched to a road rage incident where a vehicle was following our complainant, following too close and flashing their brights. Our comm center did a great job and directed them to go to our police station. They pulled into our police vehicle... — Cst. Mike "Hawkeye" Seel (@RpsPatrol1) September 6, 2021

Const. Seel shared in a series of Tweets that the police service's communication centre directed the caller to the police station.

Parking lot and the suspect vehicle followed. The male driver said he was just "messing" with them because he thought they were messing with him. Driver had an open can of alcohol in his vehicle. Driver issued $690 in fines and his vehicle was seized. Driver was shocked when he.. — Cst. Mike "Hawkeye" Seel (@RpsPatrol1) September 6, 2021

“Driver was shocked when he exited his vehicle and was so focused on the complainant's vehicle that he didn't realize he was in the police parking lot. The look on his face was priceless,” Seel wrote on Twitter.

Exited his vehicle and was so focused on the complainants vehicle that he didn't realize he was in the police parking lot. The look on his face was priceless. @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/przNAaZnrl — Cst. Mike "Hawkeye" Seel (@RpsPatrol1) September 6, 2021

