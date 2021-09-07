Advertisement
Road rage incident leads to nearly $700 in fine for Regina man
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
REGINA -- A Regina man is facing $690 in fines following a road rage incident that lead him to the Regina Police Service.
According to Regina police’s Const. Mike ‘Hawkeye’ Seel, a vehicle was closely following someone who had reported the incident to police. The complainant said the driver was tailing them and flashing their brights.
Const. Seel shared in a series of Tweets that the police service's communication centre directed the caller to the police station.
“Driver was shocked when he exited his vehicle and was so focused on the complainant's vehicle that he didn't realize he was in the police parking lot. The look on his face was priceless,” Seel wrote on Twitter.
Seel said the man had open alcohol in the vehicle and the vehicle was seized.