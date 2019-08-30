Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution as students across Saskatchewan return to school next week.

Thousands of students will be back in classrooms on Tuesday. The province is asking drivers to pay close attention on the roads as traffic increases due to school buses and students.

“I know firsthand how excited kids are at this time of year as they head back to school, or begin school for the first time,” Education Minister Gordon Wyant said in a news release. “I know many parents and educators who are eager to begin a new school year too and it is important that we all do our part to keep our students safe as they travel to and from school.”

Regina's school zones are slowing to 30 kilometres an hour starting Sept. 1. Many zones already have signage in place, dropping the speed limit from 40 kilometres an hour and changing school zone hours to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Christine Niemczyk from CAA Saskatchewan spoke to CTV Morning Live on Friday about road safety ahead of students returning to school next week.

"Research indicates that pedestrians who are struck at a lower speed limit, such as 30, the chances of survival have increased as compared to 40," she said. "It's all about safety. It's time for drivers to pay attention, be alert."

Niemczyk also says drivers need to give children and their caregivers time to cross streets in higher traffic areas.

Adding 4 seconds to your drive only takes as long as hanging up a shirt. Slow down in school zones. Keep our kids safe. @CityofRegina @RegPublicSchool @RCSD_No81 pic.twitter.com/vA6mr73BZg — Regina Police (@reginapolice) August 30, 2019

A study by CAA Saskatchewan shows slowing to 30 kilometres an hour through a school zone will only add an average of four seconds to someone's commute.

"In essence, it's not really that much time that we can devote to our most vulnerable audience, our students," Niemczyk said.

There are around 190,000 students, Prekindergarten to Grade 12, attending classes this upcoming school year.