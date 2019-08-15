

CTV News Regina





The City of Regina has closed 13th Ave. in the areas between St. John Street and Ottawa Street as crews repair a water leak.

#YQRTraffic Update | 13th Ave. (St. John-Ottawa) is closed while crews repair a water leak. #yqr — City of Regina (@CityofRegina) August 15, 2019

The leak caused flooding on some streets surrounding the Regina General Hospital, although witnesses say most of the water had drained out by approximately 1 p.m.

The city says the hospital has water service, while 13th Ave. will stay closed for the day while crews continue work on the break.

The city adds crews are working as fast as they can, with the highest priorities being ensuring water quality and safety for residents.