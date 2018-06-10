

CTV Regina





On Sunday, Milestone RCMP responded to a serious collision near the community of Estlin, Sask., about 30 min. south of Regina. The collision has prompted road closures.

As of 5:16 a.m., Highway #6 is currently blocked near the junction of Highway #6 and Highway #306 and traffic is being detoured on gravel roads in the area.

Drivers are asked to use caution when travelling in the vicinity of the collision and be aware of emergency personnel working on scene.