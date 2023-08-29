Robberies, attempted murders up in Regina, according to latest crime report

Robberies and attempted murders have gone up in Regina since last year, according to the city's latest crime report.

Regina’s Board of Police Commissioners released its mid-year report on Tuesday.

Total crime in the Queen City is up by 15 per cent while robberies have gone up by 35 per cent compared to 2022.

The total number of robberies reached 159, surpassing the 10 year average of 126 incidents.

According to RPS, the increase can be attributed to a rise in taxi/ride service robberies and street robberies.

“In the majority of robbery incidents, physical violence or threats of violence were involved, resulting in no injuries or minor injuries in most cases. Eight victims, however, experienced major physical injuries,” the report read.

Mayor Sandra Masters told reporters that the rise is concerning.

“I think the street robberies are particularly concerning. I think that people feel violated when their homes are broken into,” she said.

“They feel personally violated when their property is broken into, but when their physical safety is threatened or worse harmed, that’s a whole other level.”

Interim Chief Dean Rae said police are aware of the rise but the issue is complicated.

“We can’t be everywhere at once and driving down streets and talking to people and trying to do the proactive thing,” he said.

“We’re trying to do that as much as we can but we’re a busy police service where there’s lots of calls for service and it’s very difficult to do that.”

A total of five murders have been reported in the city since the start of the year – one less as compared to 2022.

However, attempted murders have more than doubled – with Regina police reporting 16 so far this year while only five were reported the same time in 2022.

Arson has also risen considerably over the ten year average of 96 – with 192 incidents reported as opposed to 170 in 2022.

Overall, in the first half of 2023, 9,889 police-reported crimes were reported.