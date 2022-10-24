Robbery incidents lead Regina police to ask for public's assistance

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in solving several robbery and gun-related incidents in south Regina.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 23, just before 3 a.m., Regina police were dispatched to the 4000 block of Retallack Street after a robbery with a firearm was reported, a news release said.

After an investigation, officers learned that a couple was sitting in their vehicle when they were approached by at least two people. One of the individuals was allegedly holding a long barrelled firearm.

The couple fled their vehicle and the robbers stole a purse and several bank cards from the vehicle. No one was hurt during the robbery, police explained.

At around 3:30 a.m. the same night, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Lakeview Avenue after a man with a long barrelled firearm was reported.

According to the release, officers learned two women were sitting in their vehicle when a man with the weapon approached the vehicle.

After spotting the man, the women drove off. No one was injured in the incident, police said.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking residents in the areas of the incidents to check their video surveillance for overnight activity to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).