Robbery of elderly man leads to 1 arrest: Regina police

A man has been charged in connection to the robbery of a 93-year-old Regina resident.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) Robbery Unit announced it had charged a man in connection to a robbery that occurred in late Sept., according to a news release.

On Sept. 27, at around 8:20 a.m., Regina police responded to a report of a robbery at a restaurant on the 2600 block of Dewdney Avenue.

The victim, a 93-year-old man, had gone into the washroom in the business and encountered a man inside.

The victim told police he was overpowered and robbed by the suspect, who had his face covered.

The 93-year-old victim came out of the incident with minor injuries, the release said.

Continued investigation into the incident by RPS eventually led to the potential identification of the suspect. He was arrested without incident on Friday, Oct. 21.

A 30-year-old Regina man is facing the charges of robbery and wearing a disguise with the intent to commit an indictable offence.

The accused made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Oct. 24.