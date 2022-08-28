Robinson St. blaze contained to single apartment: Regina fire

A Regina Fire and Protective Services truck is seen at the scene of a fire. File. (Donovan Maess/CTV News) A Regina Fire and Protective Services truck is seen at the scene of a fire. File. (Donovan Maess/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Quebec election campaign begins as CAQ holds commanding lead in polls

Quebec's general election campaign has officially begun, and the leaders of the five major parties have about five weeks to win over voters ahead of the Oct. 3 vote. Outgoing Quebec Premier François Legault tried to remain humble on Sunday, as the polls indicated that it's his election to lose and his party is on its way to winning a bigger majority than it secured during the last general election in 2018.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener