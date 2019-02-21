Rollover restricts traffic on Ring Road
A red SUV rolled over on Ring Road on Thursday morning. (Jackie Perez/CTV Regina)
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, February 21, 2019 11:09AM CST
A rollover on Ring Road slowed traffic in both directions on Thursday morning.
Police say they received a call of a red SUV rolled over in the ditch around 9:10 a.m.
The crash took place between Wascana Parkway and Albert Street. One lane was closed in both directions while emergency crews were on the scene.
Police say there appears to only be minor injuries.