The Saskatchewan Roughriders will start rookie quarterback Isaac Harker in place of Cody Fajardo when the Riders host the Edmonton Eskimos on Saturday.

According to a report from TSN’s David Naylor, Isaac Harker is starting for the Riders.

Usual starter Fajardo missed Riders practice on Thursday, after pulling a muscle in his back during practice on Wednesday.

Harker has completed 21 of 33 passing attempts this season and is yet to record a passing touchdown.

The Riders are vying for first in the western division against the Calgary Stampeders. If the Riders win against the Eskimos on Saturday, or if Calgary loses, they will host the Western Final. If they lose or Calgary wins, the Riders would host the Western Semi-Final.