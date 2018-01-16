

CTV Regina





The Regina Pats have announced the full roster for the All-Star Celebrity Classic at Homecoming Weekend in February.

The team includes Wendel Clarke, Rob Niedermeyer, Bryan Trottier and Clarke Gillies.

“We are really excited for this star studded lineup,” said Stacey Cattell, chief operating officer of the Pats. “This game will be a great day of celebrating 100 years of hockey in Regina.”

The Pats also announced they are auctioning off a chance to step onto the ice with the all-star players. The two highest bidders will get to either play or coach in the alumni game and spend Homecoming Weekend with the NHL alumni players.

Bidding is now open and closes on Jan. 31.

Homecoming Weekend will run Feb. 16 – 18. Tickets and the complete alumni roster are available at reginapats.com.