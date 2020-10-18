REGINA -- The Rosthern Hospital has been closed until further notice after a positive case of COVID-19 was reported in the building, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The SHA said on Sunday that the hospital was closed at 2 p.m. today, and that contact tracing is now underway within the hospital.

During this time, emergency services and all outpatient services are not available at the hospital, it said.

Given the impact on staffing, it said, a number of patients have been cleared and transferred to other facilities.

It said interviews are underway with the person who had COVID-19 to determine who they may have contacted while infectious.

Any staff members who are identified as close contacts of the person who tested positive will be required to self-isolate until officials complete a further risk assessment.

In the event of an emergency, people can call 9-1-1 for assistance. Non-urgent matters can be directed to HealthLine 811.

“The public is reminded to please take precautions to protect yourself, your families and everyone who lives in the community,” the SHA said. “COVID-19 is present in Saskatchewan and we all have a responsibility to minimize the spread of the disease.”

This is all the information the SHA was able to provide on Sunday about the hospital closure.